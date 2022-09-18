CANTON — The town planning board approved a second solar project in as many weeks Thursday night.
Planning Board Chairperson Debra Backus led the board systematically through the State Environmental Quality Review parts two and three for the 5-megawatt TJA Clean Energy project at 6046 Route 11 just outside the village across from the St. Lawrence Health Greenfields building.
“It is a lot of painstaking deliberation, but that’s what is required,” said William M. Buchan, an environmental lawyer who is working for the town. “Courts have said you have to take a hard look.”
The approval by the planning board does not complete the application process, Mr. Buchan said.
“When the approval is done by the planning board it is contingent upon a host community benefit agreement being struck between the developer and the town (board).” Mr. Buchan said. “The town board will negotiate the agreement.”
Mr. Buchan said he has been in the process of crafting the agreement and is at the point where he can begin talking with the developers.
“I have talked with the town board and gotten some parameters and we’re ready to talk to the developers about that,” Mr Buchan said.
The St. Lawrence County Planning board had previously examined the application and had approved it with conditions.
There was only one public comment provided to the planning board and it was in favor of the project, Ms. Backus said.
“We looked at our solar law and determined that our criteria has all been met and a few things are pending,” Ms. Backus said.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the project.
On Sept. 8, the board approved a 5-megawatt project at 95 Judson St. Road, just outside the village near Route 310.
Both projects still need to work out a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the Industrial Development Agency and a host community benefit agreement with the town of Canton.
There are at least five more solar projects seeking approval inside the Canton town limits, including a 1,500-acre, 240-megawatt project on Route 11 that will stretch from the Edy-Pyrites Road to the village limits on both sides of the highway.
Because of its size, the project, the Rich Road Solar and Storage project, will have its application before the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting Board.
In addition to the solar arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
The town is expecting that there will be developers making applications for more projects.
