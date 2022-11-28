Solar site approval draws ire in Canton

About 20 residents attended a public hearing held by the Canton Town Planning Board Monday night regarding a solar development at 161 Meade Road. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Following an 84-minute public hearing attended by nearly 20 residents, the town planning board agreed, conditionally, to approve a site plan and special-use permit for U.S. Light Energy, Latham, to construct a 5-megawatt solar array at 161 Meade Road.

Residents who spoke out against the project were concerned with a decommissioning plan they deemed inadequate, the construction of an access road, the loss of farmland and the loss of wildlife habitat.

