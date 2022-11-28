CANTON — Following an 84-minute public hearing attended by nearly 20 residents, the town planning board agreed, conditionally, to approve a site plan and special-use permit for U.S. Light Energy, Latham, to construct a 5-megawatt solar array at 161 Meade Road.
Residents who spoke out against the project were concerned with a decommissioning plan they deemed inadequate, the construction of an access road, the loss of farmland and the loss of wildlife habitat.
Pam Rose, who lives adjacent to the property, said that the environmental impact declaration missed several animals that could be harmed by the construction.
Mrs. Rose said there are turtles, including the Blanding’s turtle which is threatened in New York, bald eagles and brown bats on the property.
“I am not against solar power,” Mrs. Rose said, “but, can we cover all our land to power the cities? There is a reason the county (planning board) advised the town to reject this project.”
Ellie Strip, who lives adjacent to the property where the solar array is planned as well as the property where an access road is planned, said two productive farm fields will be damaged.
“I’m unhappy seeing cropland come out of production,” she said.
Rainbow Crabtree said she was concerned about the decommissioning process and that the approvals of solar projects need to be slowed down.
“I’m not sure we need to move so quickly,” Ms. Crabtree said. “We need to ensure our future. We might benefit from slowing down a little bit.”
Brian Brewer, the owner of the land, spoke during the hearing and also delivered a letter.
“We write to express our extreme dissatisfaction with the planning board’s site plan review process,” Mr. Brewer wrote.
The process has taken too long, Mr. Brewer said.
“A site plan application seeking approval of the solar project at the property has been before you for two years now,” he wrote.
Mr. Brewer, who said he was writing for himself and Dan and Dillon Huntley, the owners of the access road property, accused the board of delaying the project, holding private meetings with adjoining land owners and hiding behind outside counsel.
“The time has come to listen to the applicant, hear out the benefits of the project and conduct a prompt review of this application,” he wrote.
After a review of the final parts of the State Environmental Quality Review application board chair Debra Backus asked the panel if they would approve the application.
“I have to say yay,” board member John Casserly said. “It follows the law.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the site plan and special-use permit with more than 20 conditions that need to be met, including signing a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and negotiating and signing a host community benefit agreement with the town of Canton.
