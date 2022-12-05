Canton resident, village opposed to town solar site

Ryan S. Peters, director of development, engineering and environmental compliance at SolAmerica Energy, describes the 295 Route 310 solar project at the Canton Town Planning Board’s Monday night public hearing, while land owner Jim Curtis looks on. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The town planning board heard from another large crowd Monday night at a public hearing regarding a solar project on the edge of the village.

The project is located at 295 Route 310 at the intersection with State Street.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.