CANTON — The Village Board decided to bring two tax exemption issues to a public hearing in February following discussion of the exemptions Tuesday evening.
Canton Assessor Cindy Brand outlined two potential changes to Canton’s code, one regarding tax exemptions for improvements to one- and two-story family dwellings and the other concerning senior citizen property tax exemptions.
Based on New York State Real Property Tax Law, the village’s taxation code details eligibility and exemption caps for reconstructions, alterations or improvements to residential buildings housing no more than two families.
Currently detailed in chapter 289 of the village code, improvement projects with a value of at least $3,000 are eligible for tax exemption, with a cap at $50,000.
State Real Property Tax Law has now increased the cap to $80,000, but adoption of the increase is left to municipalities.
At the town’s January meeting, consideration of raising the cap was tabled until February. Town council member Tim Danehy said the town’s intention is to raise the project value cap to $80,000, but that it was important the town and village “be on the same page” before moving forward.
Additional eligibility considerations for exemption require “the greater portion” of the project square footage to be at least 5 years old and the project managers to file an application with the assessor’s office.
Improvements cannot involve “ordinary maintenance and repairs,” construction of or alteration to swimming pools or the relocating of a septic system to obtain other permits described in the village’s code.
The decision to raise the exemption was tabled to allow for a public hearing of any drafted changes to the existing taxation code.
Ms. Brand also brought up senior citizen property tax exemptions, which have been altered slightly at the federal level.
Federal low-income guidelines for senior citizens that qualify property owners for tax exemption range from annual incomes of $11,490 to $22,865, with exemption percentages decreasing as income increases.
The village’s current code allows such exemptions for property owners, age 65 and older, whose income, or a couple’s combined income, is between $11,700 and $19,200.
“It’s my recommendation to adjust those low-income guidelines,” Ms. Brand said, arguing that they should reflect what the current federal guidelines allow. “Some people come in and they’re a dollar over, and they can’t get the exemption. So it would help.”
Mayor Dalton suggested a public hearing be held for both items — capital improvement exemptions and senior citizen exemptions — immediately before February’s regular meeting.
