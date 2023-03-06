Canton seeks ideas for Willow Island

The village of Canton will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the village courtroom, 60 Main St., to discuss the future of Willow Island. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The village of Canton is holding an open house to learn about ideas developed for the enhancement of Willow Island.

Whitham Planning Design & Landscape Architecture, consultants to the village for the Willow Island Park project, will be in Canton from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to present, and take public input on conceptual designs prepared for enhancement of the downtown park.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.