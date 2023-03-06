CANTON — The village of Canton is holding an open house to learn about ideas developed for the enhancement of Willow Island.
Whitham Planning Design & Landscape Architecture, consultants to the village for the Willow Island Park project, will be in Canton from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to present, and take public input on conceptual designs prepared for enhancement of the downtown park.
The public can drop in anytime during those hours.
This session will allow residents to view design ideas conceptualized for the Willow Island space.
Consultants will consider feedback from the meeting while preparing the final design.
The public information session will be held in the downstairs courtroom of the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
For more information, contact Leigh Rodriguez, director of economic development, at 315-386-2871, ext. 5, or email lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.