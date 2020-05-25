CANTON — The Village Board unanimously passed a resolution last week in support of continued participation in the Development Authority of the North Country’s ongoing Geographic Information System program.
GIS, a framework of data collection, storage, visualization and analysis, organizes information into one system of map layers and images for convenient review. For the last 11 years, the Authority has partnered with communities to apply for funding and develop GIS mapping of infrastructure in towns and villages across the north country. The program, which now hosts and manages GIS data for 76 communities, is designed as a partnership so local governments do not need their own GIS software or staff.
The Authority’s Star Carter, assistant director of engineering, presented a new GIS opportunity to the village board during its regular meeting this month.
The primary goal of the GIS program in the last few years, Ms. Carter said, has been working with municipalities, including the village of Canton and several other St. Lawrence County locales, to develop water and sewer system GIS data — main and lateral lines, service locations, pump stations and other features.
Now, with potential grant funding from the New York Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency program, the Authority is looking to expand the scope of its GIS program in municipalities with existing partnerships in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.
This extension of the program would focus on collecting and layering highway and public works data — locations of bridges and culverts, street signs, sidewalks, curbs, municipal-owned cemeteries and electric systems.
Through the LGE program, existing partners — if enough express interest — would commit to paying a 10 percent match for their share of the GIS services. The New York Department of State would cover 90 percent of the funding to be distributed through a lead agency, potentially Franklin County, Ms. Carter said, and the lead agency would be responsible for the remaining 10 percent, matched by participating municipalities.
For Canton, Ms. Carter estimated the village would pay about $900 to continue as a partner in the LGE grant, if the Authority confirms interest among a majority of partners.
“We’ve invested quite a bit in the GIS program over the years, and it serves us very well,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said, adding that he sees value in maintaining an inventory of municipal properties, signs and infrastructure features to better track replacement and repair needs. “It’s a good investment for $900.”
Authority staff members plan to continue presenting the proposed project to local boards in the coming weeks, and LGE grant applications, which will be submitted through the state’s common Consolidated Funding Application, are typically due in July. Ms. Carter said the grant cycle has been postponed, but the Authority has not received notice that this year’s application process has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Project completion is expected within a three-year time frame, and the Authority hopes to start in January 2021 after grant awards are announced. Announcements are typically made in December.
Village Trustee Beth Larrabee described investing in the expanded program as “minimal risk,” and Trustee Klaus Proemm said a more complete inventory would be especially helpful to Canton’s joint town and village Complete Streets committee.
Updates about the Authority’s LGE grant process are expected this summer.
