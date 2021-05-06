CANTON — The village police department is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man believed to have stolen items from Price Chopper in February.
Price Chopper, 111 E. Main St., reported packages of meat, cotton leggings and several other items being stolen at about 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to police.
Security footage captured a man leaving the store and entering the passenger side of a black vehicle.
In Price Chopper’s report, according to police, the man is described as a person of interest in similar incidents at the Potsdam and Ogdensburg Price Chopper locations around the same time in February.
Anyone with information is asked to contact village police at 315-386-4561 or via message to the department’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.