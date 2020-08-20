CANTON — In response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s June executive order 203, law enforcement agencies across the state are beginning a monthslong process of policy evaluation and revision.
Under the order, called the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, policy evaluations are expected to be based on 10 police reform laws as part of the state’s “Say Their Name” reform agenda laid out by Gov. Cuomo after the May 25 killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed black man was killed by a white and now former police officer charged with second-degree murder in Minneapolis.
Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw delivered an overview of the Canton Police Department’s preliminary response during the village’s June meeting, and trustees Anna Sorensen and Beth Larrabee presented Canton’s four-phase plan and tentative timeline during the village’s regular meeting Monday night.
Ms. Sorensen and Ms. Larrabee serve on the board’s public safety committee and together, with Chief Santimaw and Mayor Michael E. Dalton, have developed the plan based on the order’s requirements, though Ms. Sorensen said the state has not yet provided further guidance on implementing the order.
Flexibility will be key, Ms. Sorensen said, as the board, the police department and an advisory committee set to be formed next month, move forward.
The order mandates agencies develop reform plans by April 1, 2021 — the state’s next budget deadline — to be eligible for state funding. The municipality that oversees the law enforcement agency, the Canton Village Board of Trustees in this case, is responsible for certifying, adopting and enforcing the plan as a local law.
Plans must be developed in collaboration with the public through an “open process on policing strategies and tools” and receive public comment before being presented to local municipal bodies for approval. Plans must address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
Phase one of Canton’s plan forms an advisory committee of residents charged with reviewing police policies and making recommendations in partnership with the police department, municipal officials and community stakeholders. Stakeholders are expected to include the district attorney and public defenders offices, nonprofits, members of faith communities, colleges, K-12 schools and local businesses.
Ms. Sorensen said Canton’s plan is primarily concerned with improving strategies, procedures and practices of the police department to “address the community’s needs, promote community engagement to create trust, address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.”
Online interest forms for those wanting to serve on the advisory committee are due Sept. 1. The form is posted to the municipal website.
“We need it to be a collaborative process in which the advisory committee works as a team,” Ms. Larrabee said. “As we’re recruiting an advisory committee, we want them to know that it absolutely will be a team approach because it will be significant work, and we don’t want anybody to think that it’s going to be on their shoulders to get one specific thing done.”
Once the advisory committee is formed, a tentative, virtual first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14. Canton’s timeline indicates the committee will enter phase two Sept. 15, evaluating and making preliminary recommendations until Oct. 19, then gathering additional community input through Jan. 31. The month of February is designated for adjusting and finalizing the plan.
Phase three is set to begin March 1, with the first public hearing and comment period, and a second hearing March 4.
Community members not on the advisory committee, Ms. Larrabee said, will have several opportunities to provide feedback, particularly in phases two and three.
“We want there to be diverse backgrounds, identities and perspectives represented because we feel like that is going to offer us the best conversations in terms of evaluating and really engaging in this process,” she said.
After the plan is presented to the public, phase four tasks the village board with voting to approve any recommended changes.
Canton’s full plan is viewable on the municipal website. For more information, contact Ms. Sorensen or Ms. Larrabee at asorensen@cantonny,gov or elarrabee@cantonny.gov.
