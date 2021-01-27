CANTON — The village advisory committee tasked with responding to state Executive Order 203 has drafted a preliminary police reform report for the public to evaluate.
Working with the Canton Village Police Department and Mayor Michael E. Dalton, village trustees Anna M. Sorensen and Elizebeth R. Larrabee formed an advisory committee of 15 community members in the fall. Municipal officials, Police Chief James R. Santimaw and the committee have together developed 18 recommendations in a 12-page draft report, now viewable on the municipal website.
Ms. Sorensen and Mrs. Larrabee serve on the village board’s public safety committee and developed the draft report based on input from the advisory committee’s subgroups and academic public safety research published around the country in the last few years. The report also cites the national Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and its 2019 publication, “New Era of Public Safety: A guide to Fair, Safe and Effective Community Policing.”
Under Executive Order 203, called the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, policy evaluations are expected to be based on 10 police reform laws as part of the state’s “Say Their Name” reform agenda laid out by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo after the May 25 killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed Black man was killed by a White and now former police officer charged with second-degree murder in Minneapolis.
The order mandates law enforcement agencies and overseeing municipalities develop reform plans by April 1 to be eligible for funding from the state’s 2021-22 budget.
Plans must be developed in collaboration with the public through an “open process on policing strategies and tools” and receive public comment before being presented to local municipal bodies for approval. Plans must address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
Since August, when Canton’s reform process began, the advisory committee has received answers — either verbal or written — to questions presented to Chief Santimaw and the police force and discussed existing policies and potential adjustments over several Zoom meetings.
Key recommendations include strengthening the department’s data recording and public reporting of data, adopting a collective “guardian” over “warrior” mindset among officers, continuing de-escalation and adding implicit bias and trauma trainings, starting neutral party review of misconduct involving use of force and updating mental health guidelines for officers and community members.
Recommendation 10 calls for the department to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the mobile crisis team of Reachout of St. Lawrence County, a 24-hour crisis hotline and intervention organization. The MOU would formalize the relationship between the department and Reachout when police calls involving mental health are received, with the written expectation that the department would coordinate with Reachout to facilitate phone or on-scene mental health consultations.
For officer wellbeing, as outlined by recommendation 15, the department will be expected to “make efforts to normalize the use of confidential mental health services by officers by communicating that such services are available.” Recommendation 16 further emphasizes the importance of officer mental health, requesting the department create a critical incident debrief policy to support and assess officers after a major incident.
Last year, Chief Santimaw requested approval from the village board to purchase body cameras, equipment officers had expressed interest in wearing. The body camera and related software purchases were unanimously approved in September, and the equipment is expected to be in use by April.
The equipment and software from WatchGuard totals about $28,900, an expenditure covered by budgeted funds for the 2020-21 year. The software includes redactive features to protect young children or victims of crimes should they appear on footage captured by responding officers, though the district attorney’s office and other agencies would receive uncut versions stored in the software. The software can track any edits made to the video and audio files.
The advisory committee, fully listed in the draft report, includes representatives from the police department, SUNY Canton, St. Lawrence University, St. Lawrence Valley Renewal House and Reachout of St. Lawrence County.
The advisory committee is seeking feedback through an online survey, now accessible on the municipal website, and two virtual public forums next month. Zoom information for forums at 3 p.m. Feb. 7, and 7 p.m. Feb. 10, will be posted to the municipal website.
Paper copies of the survey and draft report are available by request from the village clerk’s office, 315-386-2871.
