CANTON — As the state’s April 1 deadline for police reform plans approaches, the village of Canton is among several north country municipalities beginning to finalize and submit responses to Executive Order 203.
Before its regular monthly meeting Wednesday night, the village board of trustees held a public hearing for its police reform plan, in development since August. Trustees voted unanimously to approve the plan, which will be sent to Albany pending final formatting and signatures.
“When we started getting into this, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Police Chief James R. Santimaw said. “I know our feet were held to the fire in the police department, and that’s totally fine. That’s part of our job, to try to learn and to get better — to always do that.”
Working with the Canton Village Police Department and Mayor Michael E. Dalton, the village’s public safety committee formed an advisory group of 15 community members in the fall. With the advisory group, trustees and public safety leads Anna M. Sorensen and Elizabeth R. Larrabee developed 18 recommendations in a 29-page report, making adjustments based on feedback from more than 100 people. That total figure, Ms. Sorensen said, represents input from the committee, from an online survey and from two virtual public forums in February.
The report pulls from public safety research published around the country in the last few years and cites the national Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and its 2019 publication, “New Era of Public Safety: A Guide to Fair, Safe and Effective Community Policing.”
The full report approved this week is viewable on the municipal website, cantonny.gov.
Under Executive Order 203, called the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, policy evaluations are expected to be based on 10 police reform laws as part of the state’s “Say Their Name” reform agenda laid out by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo after the May 25 killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Black man was killed by a white and now former police officer charged with second-degree murder in Minneapolis.
The order mandates law enforcement agencies and overseeing municipalities develop reform plans by April 1 to be eligible for funding from the state’s 2021-22 budget.
Key recommendations in Canton include strengthening the department’s data recording and public reporting of data; adopting a collective “guardian” over “warrior” mindset among officers; continuing de-escalation and adding implicit bias and trauma trainings; starting neutral party review of misconduct involving use of force; and updating mental health guidelines for officers and community members.
Ms. Sorensen said the success of the process has relied on an opportunistic mindset of the police department and the community, with parties seeing the order as a real tool, “rather than some barrier or obstacle to overcome.”
With centuries of racism and bias “deeply baked into our systems,” Ms. Sorensen said, policing is not easily reformed in a year.
After nearly seven months of work, Ms. Sorensen said, in agreement with Mayor Dalton and the advisory group, the work continues.
