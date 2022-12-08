CANTON — The Canton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman captured on security footage stealing packages throughout the community.
The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was caught on a homeowner’s security camera. The image shows a woman in a winter jacket and hat stealing the package from the front porch of the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.