CANTON — After three weeks of consistent and ongoing global Black Lives Matter rallies that call for change to address systemic racism, north country police forces, like the hundreds of other law enforcement agencies in New York, will be required to evaluate their policies over the next nine months.
Under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Friday executive order, called the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, policy evaluations are expected to be based on 10 police reform laws as part of the state’s “Say Their Name” reform agenda laid out by Gov. Cuomo after the May 25 killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed black man was killed by a white and now former police officer charged with second-degree murder in Minneapolis.
Four of the 10 reform bills, all passed by the state legislature last week, were signed into law Friday; three additional reforms were signed by Gov. Cuomo on Monday.
The reform laws include publicizing law enforcement personnel records by repealing Section 50-a of the state’s Civil Rights Law; banning police from using chokeholds or other neck restraints and attaching a felony punishment to their use; criminalizing false, race-based 911 reports; and designating New York’s attorney general as an independent prosecutor for police-involved deaths of unarmed civilians.
During the village of Canton’s regular meeting Monday night, Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw delivered an overview of the Canton Police Department’s preliminary response to the executive order, which mandates agencies develop reform plans by April 1, 2021 — the state’s next budget deadline — to be eligible for state funding. The municipality that oversees the law enforcement agency, the Canton village board of trustees in this case, will be responsible for certifying, adopting and enforcing the plan as a local law.
According to the order, plans must be developed in collaboration with the public through an “open process on policing strategies and tools” and receive public comment before being presented to local municipal bodies for approval. Plans must address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
“We always want to be part of the community,” Mr. Santimaw said Monday. “If the community doesn’t want us here, then obviously we’re not going to be able to keep everybody happy, or have people like what we do or what we’re about, and they’re not going to want us here.”
The Canton Police Department mission statement does not mention working to “keep everybody happy,” though it affirms the department’s responsibility “to work with all citizens to preserve life, maintain human rights, protect property and promote individual responsibility and community commitment.”
And the annual financial cost earmarked to support that responsibility isn’t cheap.
The village’s $6.7 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year designates $1,045,747 for Canton PD, which represents 15.7% of the village’s total budget and a $21,664 increase in police funding from 2019-20.
Since 1993, Canton PD has been accredited by the New York State Accreditation Council, a governor-appointed group that adopts standards, sets policy and has exclusive authority to grant accreditation to law enforcement agencies, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Canton PD has been reaccredited five times since its initial accreditation for meeting certain administrative, training and operations standards. The department received its most recent reaccreditation in October 2019.
Currently, St. Lawrence County has two agencies accredited by the council: Canton PD and SUNY Potsdam University Police. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of becoming accredited.
During the accreditation process, council representatives visit agencies and review all policies against critical standards evaluated and set quarterly by the 17-member council.
“We have that accolade in our back pocket, and that’s going to help,” said Mr. Santimaw, who has been with Canton PD in varying capacities since 1998. “One thing I have learned being a part of that (reaccreditation) process — and it’s a very involved process each and every time — is that there’s always room for improvement.”
The Canton PD, he said, has always had to be willing to update and adjust policies based on state standards, with “wiggle room” for policy items the department wants to address, too.
Since the October reaccreditation, Canton PD’s use of force policy is required to be posted online and is viewable on the municipal website. Updated March 26, with a scheduled reevaluation date in March 2023, Canton PD’s use of force policy “recognizes and respects the value and special integrity of each human life.”
“In vesting police officers with the lawful authority to use force to protect the public welfare, a careful balancing of all human interests is required,” the policy reads in part. “Therefore, it is the policy of this department that police officers shall use only that force that is reasonably necessary to effectively bring an incident (i.e. arrest, prevent from escape) under control based on the extent and type of resistance encountered, while protecting the lives of the officer and others.”
The state’s banning of neck restraints stems from the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, who died in Staten Island after a New York City Police Department officer put him in a chokehold while other officers pinned him down. The NYPD banned chokeholds in 1993.
Last month, Mr. Floyd died after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an apparent arrest. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that neck restraint occurred after Mr. Floyd was unresponsive, according to the initial Minnesota District Court criminal complaint filed against Chauvin. Minneapolis City Council, in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, banned the use of chokeholds June 5.
Already included in Canton PD’s use of force policy prior to the state’s mandate, neck holds are a prohibited use of force for Canton officers, as the policy states “members and employees shall refrain from applying any carotid restraint techniques.”
Canton PD lacks an official crowd management policy, a deficiency expected to be addressed in the department’s reviews this year.
“We’ve been part of a number of small protests through the years, and our policy has always been to be helpful, to help people cross the streets, to help everybody be safe on any side of the issue,” Mr. Santimaw said.
The state’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative also requires law enforcement agency plans to involve implicit bias training to increase individual self-awareness about unconsciously harboring stereotypes and unequitable attitudes about identities, particularly racial and gender identities.
Mr. Santimaw told the village board all Canton PD officers have completed implicit bias training, an expectation the department has had “for many years.” Most of Canton PD’s officers will complete an additional bias course at SUNY Canton this week, he said, with remaining officers attending a similar training in the coming weeks.
“We shop in the local stores and we are part of the community too,” Mr. Santimaw said. “We want to be able to go to the grocery store and keep our head held high. We want to do what we can do to make this right.”
Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the review process will have “several layers” to it.
“We will go through the process of this executive order, there’s no question about it,” he said. “All that will be coming down the road, and we’ll make sure that everybody has the opportunity to participate. That’s the point of it.”
