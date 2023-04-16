The Potsdam town and Canton village boards will hold separate special meetings on April 27 to vote on picking an energy supplier for their respective Community Choice Aggregation programs.
New York state’s CCA program allows villages, towns and cities to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices. Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and is responsible for addressing any outages.
Potsdam is running its own CCA program called Town of Potsdam Community Power. It will be joining 10 other municipalities to collectively bid for lower energy rates later this year. The other communities include the villages of Canton and Saranac Lake. Also among them are the cities of Canandaigua and North Tonawanda, and the towns of Canandaigua, Henrietta, Kendall, Richmond, Roseboom and Rush. There are about 46,000 eligible households and small businesses across the 11 locations.
The Potsdam Town Board held a public forum on their CCA program on Thursday evening. Town Councilors Lynn Hall and Alissa T. Hardiman were present. They’re both members of the town’s Climate Smart Committee and have been a big part of the push toward entering into a CCA deal. From the Canton Village Board, Trustee Anna M. Sorensen was there and Trustee Klaus D. Proemm appeared via Zoom. Louise Gava, Joule’s director of operations, was there to answer questions from both the public and local lawmakers.
During the upcoming April 27 meetings, the two boards will open bids from energy suppliers. Joule Community Power is administering the program for both municipalities. The boards will vote to accept one of the proposals, or they can vote to accept none of them. If a no vote happens, that board will cease CCA activity.
Ms. Gava said the bids will have estimates for the cost of power from each respective supplier, which must be under a maximum price/kWh. Joule will exclude any bids that exceed that limit, which can vary from municipality to municipality, based on historic utility prices. The point of the contract is to have access to renewables and have a steady or fixed cost for electricity, protecting customers from wild swings in the energy market. If the utility rate is lower than the CCA rate in any given month, CCA-enrolled customers won’t pay below the contractual minimum. On the other hand, if the cost rises dramatically and exceeds the CCA’s fixed rate, enrolled customers won’t have to pay more than that; a fixed rate is insurance over price increases.
“We’ve had a war with Ukraine. We’ve had inflation. Things happen and the market goes crazy,” Ms. Gava said.
If a board accepts one of the bids, Joule will work with the supplier to produce a final rate. If either board signs a finalized contract, all eligible residential and small business ratepayers in a respective town or village will automatically be enrolled in the CCA program. Anyone who does not want to participate must opt out.
Officials estimate the CCA programs, if the boards vote to pass them, will start around Aug. 1. Customers are not automatically enrolled if they have a third-party electricity supplier (ESCO), they are enrolled in the utility assistance program, they have a time-of-use rate, or they have a block on their account. Customers with rooftop solar or participating in community solar or community hydro can participate in both offers.
Anyone who wants to opt out will be able to at any time with no exit fee. There are also no entry fees for those who want to get the CCA rates. Joule doesn’t charge fees to either the customer or the town/village.
There will be a 30-day initial opt out period. After that, anyone who wants to opt out can at any time, but it may take one or two billing cycles before they’re removed from the CCA billing. Those who want to opt out will be able to do so by phone, by a pre-paid opt out card that’s mailed, or with an online form.
Those who are enrolled in the CCA will have the cost of actual electricity removed from their National Grid bills and will get a separate bill to pay for the power. They’ll still owe all of the other fees to National Grid.
Ms. Gava said The boards also have to pick the percentage of renewable energy they’ll receive. They can choose 100% renewable, 50% renewable or “standard.” One hundred percent renewable means the electricity is generated in New York state and backed by New York state renewable energy certificates. Fifty percent means 50% renewable generated in New York and the other 50% generated nationally. Standard has a small amount of renewable energy generated in New York.
She said the main reason municipalities who vote to go with an energy supplier would choose the 50% or standard option is the cost.
“Because it’s an opt-out program, we do want to be sensitive that communities have varying economics,” Ms. Gava said. “It’s more options so your residents don’t feel hemmed in.”
She said the power suppliers, to compensate for the CCA cost caps, use financial hedging as insurance.
During a prior town of Potsdam CCA public forum, Peggy Kurtz, a Joule community coordinator, said there’s no guarantee that energy bills will go down, but she said “historically” most of their customers have seen their bills drop. She did not have an exact figure and did not immediately reply to a request for exactly how many she was talking about.
“We can tell you what our rates will be, but we can’t change what the utility rates are because they change month to month,” she said.
The utility rate includes all electricity commodity charges, peak demand charges, fuel charges, distribution and transmission charges, surcharges, taxes and other fees or costs that may be charged or recovered by National Grid. It’s the cost of the actual electricity that CCA programs aim to lower or set at a fixed rate.
The Potsdam town board does not unanimously support getting into a CCA program. Town Supervisor Ann C. Carvill and Councilor Marty G. Miller aired their concerns during Tuesday night’s town board meeting. They had previously voted against entering into an agreement with Joule to administer the program for the town.
Ms. Carvill harked back to concerns about the program she aired in January after the collapse of a town of Brighton CCA program administered by Joule, resulting in fraud allegations against the energy supplier Joule found for the town, Icon Energy doing business as Source Power. Brighton is in Monroe County. In January, Ms. Carvill had asked Joule what it’s doing to prevent this from happening again. Its response was “shoring up their contracts and tightening their belt on the pool making sure (energy supply companies’) balance sheets.”
On Tuesday night, Ms. Carvill said she was disappointed with the response, calling it a “non-answer.”
“I find that to be a non-answer,” she said. “Do you feel we deserve a serious answer? I feel we deserve a serious answer to our questions.”
She also is concerned about “greenwashing, which from my studies and my readings ... I realize I’m extremely inexperienced in this field,” the supervisor said. “I feel from what I’ve read, people are told that something is green when it’s not green.”
Mr. Weinberg’s response, during which he appeared caught off guard by the questions and comments, was to point out the state’s verification system for renewable power companies.
“New York state has set up a fairly extensive tracking system and disclosure program. It’s called the Environmental Disclosure Program” maintained by the Public Service Commission, he said.
“There are institutions New York state has established in order to track and account for all the renew energy generated and consumed in New York state,” he said. “All the energy purchased through this program ... whether it’s 50 or 100% renewable ... all has to be tracked in the New York Generation Attribution Tracking System and verified by the state, and also the New York State Public Service Commission Environmental Disclosure Program, which provides annual labels, verification, on all energy .. for CCA program and the source attributed to it.
“We ask for ... info on how, from which sources will they get their renewable energy from ... they’re contractually obligated to verify all energy purchased ... (is) in compliance with New York state clean energy standards and New York rules.”
Ms. Carvill said she feels the opt-out program is bent to favor Joule, rather than town residents.
The opt-out “is pro-company and anti-citizen and it’s going to sweep a bunch of people into something they had no action about ... and I don’t like that,” she said. “We all know there’s going to be a lot of people who get swept in, including senior citizens. I don’t think it should be legal.”
She also was concerned about how much Joule will profit, if the town engages in a CCA. Both she and Mr. Miller were concerned about residents encountering unexpected fees as a result of the program.
Mr. Weinberg said the program “doesn’t tend to be particularly profitable.”
“We are compensated by a per-kilowatt-hour fee collected from the chosen supplier,” he said, adding that they get no money from the town, nor do they impose any new or hidden fees on energy customers.
“There are no additional fees the customer will have to pay,” Mr. Weinberg said.
Ms. Carvill concluded her remarks by saying she wants to see salaries of Joule’s top executives.
“There’s three (Joule) entities, and many of the same players are in. It would be of interest to me what all the top salaries are. I hear it’s a field that’s extremely profitable. I know you said that wouldn’t be released. But I’d like to know,” she said.
Mr. Miller, while thanking Ms. Hall and Ms. Hardiman for their work on the program, said his concern is National Grid could raise delivery and transmission fees if it loses money from electricity sales from customers remaining in the CCA program.
“Have you seen that in other communities?” Mr. Miller asked Mr. Weinberg.
Mr. Weinberg said those rate increases are made by “essentially a legal process done on a regular schedule in Albany with the Public Service Commission. The utilities have to show if they want to raise rates on delivery, they have to show they have increased costs to ... justify an increase,” he said. “They’re not allowed to pick and choose and raise rates for some and not others … they’re not permitted to adjust their rates because some customers have moved into another supplier.”
