CANTON — A Thursday morning power outage put, what National Grid officials said were about 3,400 customers crossing town lines, in the dark for just under an hour.
The cause of the outage is not known, but National Grid Spokesperson Virginia L. Limmiatis said a transmission line is being looked at by power company crews.
At about 10:15 a.m. a reporter was at the Kinney Drugs at 40 Route 310 when the lights flickered and failed, putting employees and customers alike in a state of sudden disarray. Transactions were cut short and customers were asked to leave as part of what employee’s said was store policy.
The blackout spread throughout three regions, according to the National Grid power outage map.
“The first two groups restored half hour later, the third group about 50 minutes later,” Ms. Limmiatis said. “All customers have been restored.”
The first two areas restored comprised of the east and west ends of Canton, which reached beyond North Russell to the south and toward Rensselear Falls and Eddy to the west and south.
Shortly after that, the approximate 850 customers north of the village, heading toward West Potsdam, had their power restored.
But even following the restoration, power continued to flicker in the Times’ St. Lawrence County bureau in the village, blinking out power and kicking it immediately back on, at least three times by this report.
Like the Times’ office in the village, St. Lawrence County Court and other county offices located on Court Street in the village was operating on a generator.
