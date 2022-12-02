CPH Cardiology team welcomes new certified physician assistant

Christina Kashmer

POTSDAM — Certified Physician Assistant (PA) Christina Kashmer has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Cardiology team, and is seeing patients in the Leroy Outpatient Center, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam.

PA Kashmer is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and she earned her degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. Her Master’s Project focused on “Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics in the Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease.”

