POTSDAM — Certified Physician Assistant (PA) Christina Kashmer has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Cardiology team, and is seeing patients in the Leroy Outpatient Center, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam.
PA Kashmer is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and she earned her degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. Her Master’s Project focused on “Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics in the Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease.”
“I am excited to be a member of the cardiology team as a Physician Assistant and to serve the healthcare needs of the community. During my clinical rotations, the time I spent in the North Country was among my best experiences as a student,” Ms. Kashmer said.
“Immersing myself in the natural beauty and community of this area is something I am greatly looking forward to. I enjoy camping and hiking in my spare time, so I appreciate being close to the Adirondacks,” she added.
Prior to becoming a PA, Ms. Kashmer was already involved in the healthcare industry as an Ambulatory Technologist/Cardiac Holter Monitor Technologist, and a Clinical Lab Support Technician III.
As a Cardiac Physician Assistant, Ms. Kashmer examines patients; administers key tests, including cardiac stress tests; and provides patient education. To schedule an appointment with her, call 315-274-9102. To learn more about the Cardiology services offered through St. Lawrence Health, visit stlawrencehealthsystem.org/Services/Cardiology.
