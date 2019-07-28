POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Fibromyalgia/Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Support Group will meet on Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., 59 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Clarkson Hall, Potsdam.
This month’s meeting topic is “New and Noteworthy Treatments for Fibromyalgia and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome,” led by group facilitator Dr. Leslie Russek. Dr. Russek will be sharing information from the EDS Global Learning Conference. This meeting is for all who manage chronic pain. Their supporters are strongly encouraged to attend.
Dr. Leslie Russek specializes in chronic pain management at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and is a professor in Clarkson University’s Physical Therapy Department. For information, please contact Dr. Leslie Russek at lrussek@clarkson.edu.
