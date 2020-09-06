POTSDAM — The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild Gift Shop is having an inventory liquidation sale at its new, temporary location at Market Square Mall, 22 Depot St., starting Sept. 7.
Many items will be 25%-50% off. Sales will benefit the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the gift shop inside the Canton-Potsdam Hospital was closed in March.
The gift shop will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.— 5 p.m. in the mall, while a more permanent location for the shop is being sought.
Ladies apparel, jewelry, baby items, toys, including Melissa and Doug, Adirondack home decor and other items will be for sale. To view store items and updates, visit www.CPHGuild.com and www.facebook.com/CPHGuild/
The liquidation sale is cash or check only, but there is an ATM machine located at the mall.
Hand sanitizer will be at the entrance, masks, and social distancing will be required at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.