POTSDAM — The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild recently held its “Heart-warming Soups” sale which netted $1,800 for the hospital and served about 175 individuals.
“The CPH Guild would like to thank its generous sponsors, volunteers and patrons for their support with the recent soup luncheon.” President Susan Law said.
“The Guild especially wants to acknowledge several donors and organizations who strengthened these efforts: Sonya Butler and the Chef at The County Seat Restaurant at Canton’s Best Western University Inn, Jason Bartholomew and the College Association, Inc at SUNY Canton, Terri White and PACES at SUNY Potsdam, Courtney Ploof and Sodexo at Clarkson University, Marijo Haggett and St Lawrence University, Mike and Linda Dafoe and the United Methodist Church in Canton and Lauren Smith Prentice at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. We appreciate their time, talent and assistance in making this endeavor such a success.”
“Thank you to our volunteers that assisted in serving and packaging the many lunches and marketing the event; your contribution lightened the tasks for others. We also want to express our appreciation to all of our patrons that continually come out and support this event. Thank you all,” Law said.
The CPH Guild is currently preparing for its golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Potsdam Town and Country Club starting at 9 a.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.