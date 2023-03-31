CPH Guild ‘Heart-warming Soups’ sale a success

Volunteer Sharon Rosenbarker, left, and Hospital Guild President Susan Law dished up soup for the takeout luncheon at the Canton United Methodist Church. Photo submitted by CPH Guild

POTSDAM — The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild recently held its “Heart-warming Soups” sale which netted $1,800 for the hospital and served about 175 individuals.

“The CPH Guild would like to thank its generous sponsors, volunteers and patrons for their support with the recent soup luncheon.” President Susan Law said.

