POTSDAM — Fresh pine holiday wreaths pre-orders are now being taken until Nov. 15 as a Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild fundraiser.
A small 16-18” undecorated wreath is $25; a small decorated wreath is $30. A large 19-21” undecorated wreath is $35; a large decorated wreath is $40.
To order, contact Mary Jane Smalling: msmallin@twcny.rr.com or 315-212-0027.
Pick-up of wreaths will be Dec. 2 and 3 from noon-6 p.m. at Market Square Mall, 22 Depot St, Potsdam, the temporary gift shop location.
Cash or checks made payable to CPH Guild will be accepted by guild members at pick up. Checks can also be mailed to CPH Guild, P.O. Box 5814, Potsdam.
All proceeds benefit the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
