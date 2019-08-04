POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital will hold its next Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 23, in the second floor Conference Rooms A and B and Classroom at 50 Leroy St. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors must be healthy, at least 16 years of age, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should consider a Double Red donation if they are 0 Neg, 0 Pos, A Neg, or B Neg.
Donors can pre-register using RapidPass (www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass). Pre-registration can only be completed the day of the drive, prior to arrival.
Registration can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org, or by contacting 1 (800) RED CROSS. Those requiring assistance with registration may contact Deborah Lauther at 315-261-5413, or dchaselauther@cphospital.org. First-time donors and walk-ins are welcome.
