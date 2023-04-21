Canton-Potsdam Hospital hosting running clinic

Canton-Potsdam Hospital invites runners and joggers of all abilities to a performance screening on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event will begin at 7:00am and continue until all screenings are complete. St. Lawrence Health photo

POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital invites runners and joggers of all abilities to a performance screening on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event will begin at 7:00am and continue until all screenings are complete. It will be held in the Physical Rehabilitation suite at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam.​

All levels (from beginner to elite competitors) and all ages are encouraged to attend.

