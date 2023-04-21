Canton-Potsdam Hospital hosting running clinic

POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital invites runners and joggers of all abilities to a performance screening on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event will begin at 7:00am and continue until all screenings are complete. It will be held in the Physical Rehabilitation suite at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam.
All levels (from beginner to elite competitors) and all ages are encouraged to attend.
The screening is designed to analyze a runner or jogger’s form (proper musculoskeletal alignment) during movement. The $20 Running Clinic fee includes a video of each participant while running, followed by an individualized analysis to identify areas for improvement and follow-up recommendations, as appropriate. The analysis for each runner takes approximately 30 minutes.
“Athletes and those who study athletic performance have known for some time that proper form is essential for avoiding injuries, preventing repetitive strain on joints, and improving speed and endurance,” noted St. Lawrence Health Physical Rehabilitation Manager Laurie White, PTA. “The fitness of muscles and joints is just as important as cardiovascular fitness for the best results when starting a running program, or when athletes want to take their performance up a notch.”
The video analysis provides Ms. White and her team with detailed images of musculoskeletal alignment and stability in slow-motion/freeze-frame, allowing comparisons to optimal states, and showing identification of potential problems before they occur.
According to Ms. White, it is not running that causes injuries, but rather poor form or training errors.
“Everyone can benefit from a video running analysis, whether you are a beginner or experienced runner, a weekend warrior, or competitive runner. The analysis will help to identify areas of your running form that could be causing pain or repetitive strain on your joints and muscles,” she said. “Once you have identified the components of your running style that could be detrimental to your success, you can then focus on modifying your running form to become more efficient, decrease your risk of injury, decrease pain associated with running, and improve your competitive performance.”
For the best results, participants are asked to bring their running shoes, socks, and work-out attire worn during their normal running routine. To ensure individualized attention, appointments are requested and can be made by calling 315-261-5460.
