POTSDAM — Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C) Tammy Coffey has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She provides services at the Clarkson University Health Center, ERC Suite 1300, Clarkson, Potsdam.
Ms. Coffey has come full circle from her education to her career, as she earned her Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies at Clarkson University. She has experience treating diabetes, hypertension, mood disorders, anxiety, depression, infections, asthma, and contraceptive management.
“My passion for healthcare began in the North Country - I am a graduate of both St. Lawrence University and Clarkson, and I have a deep appreciation for the community that gave me my foundation in medicine,” Ms. Coffey said.
“I am honored to provide community-centered and patient-focused care to our residents and students of the North Country. My experience in primary care, and enthusiasm for preventive, evidence-based medicine are what drive me in my endeavors every day,” she added.
Ms. Coffey is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and has certifications in Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and Basic Life Support, and is a Certified Phlebotomy Technician.
As a Physician Assistant, Ms. Coffey can conduct physical examinations, diagnose illnesses, prescribe medications, and is qualified to assist in a multitude of medical and surgical procedures. She may also order and interpret diagnostic tests, and perform suturing and castings.
For more information about Tammy Coffey, PA-C, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/tammy-coffey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.