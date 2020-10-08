POTSDAM — The Center for Cancer Care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital has made significant upgrades to its treatment technology. These upgrades cut down on the length and number of visits required to complete radiation therapy, while delivering some of the most advanced care available. Patients are able to spend less time in treatment and more time doing the things they love.
With extensive upgrades, the Radiation Oncology team is now equipped to perform stereotactic body radiation therapy. This technology, also known as radiosurgery, targets tumors with high-precision radiation beams. The treatment is used to treat both lung cancer and brain tumors, and offers a chance for cure to some patients who cannot undergo surgery. Importantly, this technology drastically reduces the number of treatments compared to traditional radiation therapy.
Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology are located at the Center for Cancer Care, where patients have access to chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment services, radiation therapy, and additional supportive services. The Center for Cancer Care also provides personal nurse navigation as well as financial counseling, and is located on the Canton-Potsdam Hospital main campus, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam.
The Radiation Oncology program at the Center for Cancer Care is accredited by the American College of Radiation Oncology.
Information on services provided by the Center for Cancer Care is available by calling 315-261-5890, or online at https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/cancer-center.
