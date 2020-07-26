POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital is sponsoring virtual Zoom lecture sessions on Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), scheduled for 12pm – 1pm on Wednesdays, August 5 and August 19.
This six-part lecture series began in July. The August 5 session is “Hypermobility 103: Pain Management in HSD/hEDS,” followed by “Hypermobility 104: Safe Exercise Selection and Progression with HSD/hEDS.”
Group facilitator Leslie Russek, PT, DPT, PhD, OCS, will discuss Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder (HSD) and EDS to patients newly diagnosed or struggling to manage this condition and common comorbidities. The sessions will discuss common symptoms, how to minimize pain and injury, and how to manage symptoms associated with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome).
All people with EDS, friends, and family are welcome to participate in the free virtual sessions. The final “Hypermobility” sessions in this series are tentatively scheduled for September 9 and September 23.
Handouts and additional information are available on Dr. Russek’s website: https://webspace.clarkson.edu/~lrussek/hsd.html.
For information on how to log into the sessions, please contact Dr. Leslie Russek, at lrussek@clarkson.edu. Dr. Russek is a professor in Clarkson University’s Physical Therapy Department and specialist in pain management.
