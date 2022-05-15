POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Student Health and Counseling Center team at Clarkson University was recently honored with the Phalanx Distinguished Service Award from the university.
The award was presented to them in recognition for the service they provided in 2021 that was “above and beyond the activities for which the organization has been established at Clarkson University.”
Canton-Potsdam Hospital (CPH) Director of Student Health and Counseling Center at Clarkson University Amanda Ross, FNP, noted she is extremely proud of the Health Center’s team.
“They have exhibited endless dedication, support, and extraordinary positivity throughout the last year-and-a-half. Although I joined them in the middle of the pandemic in January 2021, I can say with certainty they are the backbone to the CPH-run Health Center at Clarkson University,” Ms. Ross said.
“I want to congratulate and recognize each one of them for facing all and any challenges that were presented to them; specifically COVID-related concerns,” she added.
The Health Services team approached each matter head-on and without any fear. They further displayed continued eagerness, perseverance, and compassion while serving the Clarkson student body.
“The Health Center staff has worked together as a united front to offer outstanding care and a culture of excellence. I am proud to be part of this dynamic workforce of individuals, and to accept this award on behalf of them,” Ms. Ross said.
Information on the CPH Student Health and Counseling Center at Clarkson University may be found at www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/clarkson-student-health.
