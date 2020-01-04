POTSDAM —Board certified Cardiologist Amit Shanker, has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. His office is in the new Leroy Outpatient Center.
Dr. Shanker brings 20 years of clinical expertise in many aspects of heart disease (arrhythmias/cardiac electrophysiology, heart failure, valvular disorders, and atherosclerotic vascular disease). He is American Board of Internal Medicine certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, and Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology and has assumed leadership positions for, and is a Fellow with, the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society. Dr. Shanker has served as Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and Medical Director at the Center for Advanced Arrhythmia Medicine. Upon continuing his medical instruction, he received post-graduate/externship training at Brown University School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis.
“My role as a physician is to inform, educate, and empower patients to collaboratively develop a cardiovascular treatment paradigm (pharmacologic, surgical, lifestyle) that is tailored to their individual needs and circumstances,” Dr. Shanker said.
Dr. Shanker has sat on the editorial board of the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology, authored 75-plus publications, served as an editor for four textbooks/reference guides, delivered over 150 presentations across six continents, and received numerous awards, including the Ruth L Kirschstein National Research Service Award from the National Institute of Health.
As a global thought leader in Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology and Global Health Policy initiatives, Dr. Shanker has held leadership roles focusing on global healthcare policy, US healthcare value-based quality measures, and reimbursement/regulatory policy working on behalf or closely with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Quality Forum, the Agency for Health Research and Quality, the American Medical Association, and 25-plus global medical professional societies.
