POTSDAM — Certified Physician Assistant Cassandra LaShomb has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She provides services at the St. Lawrence University Health Center, 23 Ramoda Drive, Canton.
Mrs. LaShomb is a north country native, and is looking forward to working with the college students.
“I have a background in pediatrics, neurology, family medicine, and in a walk-in clinic. I think this makes me a good fit for the students at St. Lawrence University as I can take care of a variety of conditions,” she said in a press release from the hospital. “They can be confident in the care I will provide for them.”
Mrs. LaShomb earned her Certificate of Physician Assistant Studies at Daemen College, Amherst. She is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, is a New York State licensed Physician Assistant, and is certified in pediatric advanced life support, and basic life support.
Mrs. LaShomb was involved with the Students Without Borders medical mission program and traveled to the Dominican Republic, where she provided health care to over 400 local residents.
As a PA, she can conduct physical examinations, diagnose illnesses, prescribe medications, and is qualified to assist in a multitude of medical and surgical procedures. She may also order and interpret diagnostic tests, and perform suturing and castings.
For more information about Cassandra LaShomb, PA-C, visit, https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/cassandra-lashomb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.