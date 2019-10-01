POTSDAM — Emergency Medicine Specialist Tiffany Bombard, MD, has joined the medical staff at St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. In addition to her primary responsibilities in Potsdam, she will also provide emergency care at Massena Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Massena.
Board Certified in Emergency Medicine, Dr. Bombard earned her medical degree at Albany Medical College, Albany, and conducted her Residency at Albany Medical Center.
Among the diverse roles Dr. Bombard has held are Medical Director, Paramedic Firefighter, Flight Paramedic, and Patroller and Avalanche Control Route Leader. She has further served as a Family Medicine Residency faculty member at University of Vermont, and has published chapters, review articles and research information.
She is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, Emergency Medicine Residents Association, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians & Paramedics, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians.
Dr. Bombard provides treatment of illnesses and/or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Conditions such as chest pain, sudden paralysis, seizures, poisoning, choking, severe burns, heavy bleeding, pregnancy-related bleeding, electric shock, unconsciousness, severe allergic reactions, broken bones, loss of limb, head, neck, or spine injuries and difficult speaking or breathing would be reason to seek emergency medicine.
For more information about Dr. Bombard, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/tiffany-bombard.
