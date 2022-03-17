Canton-Potsdam Hospital welcomes new gastroenterologist

POTSDAM — Gastroenterologist Gina Sam, MD, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital medical team. Her office is in the Leroy Outpatient Center on the CPH main campus at 50 Leroy St.
Dr. Sam earned her medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass. Her postdoctoral training includes being a principal investigator for the Leaders in Medical Education Faculty Development Fellowship Program through Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Stony Brook. She also completed a gastroenterology fellowship at New York University School of Medicine, and a residency at Lenox Hill Hospital, both in New York.
Dr. Sam comes to CPH with experience as having been an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, New York; having been involved in a number of research projects on gastroenterology and hepatology; and publishing several articles and papers.
She is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Neurogastroenterology and Motility Society, and American College of Physicians.
As a Gastroenterologist, Dr. Sam manages diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and liver, including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, and liver. She performs colonoscopies, pill capsule and non-capsule endoscopies, and polypectomies.
For more information about Dr. Sam, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/gina-sam.
