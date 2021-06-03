POTSDAM — Potsdam native and Psychologist Kurt Halliday, PhD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and is seeing patients with psychiatric and/or substance use illnesses at 12 Elm Street, Potsdam.
Dr. Halliday earned his PhD in clinical psychology at New School for Social Research, New York, and completed his American Psychological Association Clinical Psychology internship at Harvard Medical School, Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, Mass. While at Harvard Medical School, he obtained an Advanced Clinical Fellow in Psychology, and a Clinical Fellow in Psychology.
Dr. Halliday comes to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with four decades of experience providing psychological and substance abuse services through examinations, evaluations, risk assessment and group therapy.
“While at Cambridge Hospital, I co-authored a book on the treatment of cocaine addiction with the psychiatrist who coined the term ‘self-medication,’ and I was the Project Director of the Harvard Cocaine Recovery Project, a randomized clinical trial for the treatment of cocaine abusers,” Dr. Halliday said in a press release from the hospital.
“During my time in Denver, I was one of two psychologists selected by the Colorado Commissioner of Mental Health to go to New York City after 9/11; for three weeks we worked with those affected directly by the attack,” he said. “I was also involved in the response to the Columbine shooting, and the Oklahoma bombing trial in Denver.”
Dr. Halliday was born and raised in Potsdam, and he said that after living and working in New York, Boston and Denver for several years, he is thrilled to be back home.
Dr. Halliday has directed and supervised National Institute on Drug Abuse clinical trials, provided clinical consultations, and was on the faculty at Harvard Medical School, and Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass.
As a psychologist, Dr. Halliday assists individuals with techniques on how to cope with stressful situations, overcome addictions, and manage chronic illnesses.
For more information about Dr. Halliday, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/kurt-halliday, and for Substance Use Disorder services, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/substance-use-disorder.
