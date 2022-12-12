Canton and Potsdam are preparing for over 500 athletes, coaches and staff, plus their families and supporters for the 2023 FISU World University Games. Officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, it’s the largest multi-sport winter event in the world after the Olympics.

The games start with an opening ceremony in Lake Placid on Jan. 12. Closing ceremonies are Jan. 22, also in Lake Placid.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.