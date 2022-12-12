Canton and Potsdam are preparing for over 500 athletes, coaches and staff, plus their families and supporters for the 2023 FISU World University Games. Officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, it’s the largest multi-sport winter event in the world after the Olympics.
The games start with an opening ceremony in Lake Placid on Jan. 12. Closing ceremonies are Jan. 22, also in Lake Placid.
The games are expected to bring together 1,500 collegiate athletes, ages 17 to 25, from 600 universities in 50 countries to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and freeski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping, and speed skating.
SUNY Potsdam is hosting the hockey athletes’ village in Knowles Hall. Round robin qualifier games will mostly be played in Canton and Potsdam. Maxcy Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus will host women’s qualifier games. Men’s qualifier games will be played mostly at Cheel Arena on the Clarkson University campus and the Roos House on the SUNY Canton campus. Two men’s qualifier games will be played at Maxcy Hall. Semi-finals and medal games will be played at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
Tickets start at $10 for the qualifier games in Potsdam and Canton. Women’s semi-final tickets in Lake Placid start at $25. Men’s semi-final and all medal games in Lake Placid start at $45 per ticket. To buy tickets, go to wdt.me/dbyJZW and click the ice hockey tab.
All games will stream live online at fisu.tv, with the finals being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.
Here is the complete schedule of women’s hockey games:
Jan. 11: Great Britain-Czech Republic, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Slovakia-Canada, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 12: United States-Japan, 1 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 13: Japan-Slovakia, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Czech Republic-United States, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 14: Czech Republic-Canada, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Slovakia-Great Britain, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 15: Canada-Japan, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; United States-Great Britain, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 16: United States-Slovakia, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Japan-Czech Republic, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 17: Canada-Great Britain, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Slovakia-Czech Republic, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 18: Japan-Great Britain, 4:30 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Canada-United States, 8 p.m., Maxcy Hall
Jan. 20: semi-final 1, 2:35 p.m., 1980 Olympic Center, Lake Placid; semi-final 2, 8 p.m., 1980 Olympic Center, Lake Placid
Jan. 21: Bronze and gold medal games, 5 p.m., 1980 Olympic Center, Lake Placid (both games on one ticket)
Here is the complete schedule of men’s hockey games:
Jan. 11: Hungary-Slovakia, 1 p.m. at Cheel Arena; Japan-Latvia, 4:30 p.m., Roos House; Great Britain-United States, 8 p.m., Cheel Arena
Jan. 12: Sweden-Czech Republic, 9:30 a.m., Roos House; Ukraine-Canada, 1 p.m., Roos House; Korea-Kazahkstan, 1 p.m., Cheel Arena
Jan. 13: Kazahkstan-Hungary, 9:30 a.m., Cheel Arena; Canada-Sweden, 1 p.m., Roos House; Czech Republic-Japan, 4:30 p.m., Roos House; Slovakia-Great Britain, 8 p.m., Cheel Arena
Jan. 14: Latvia-Ukraine, 4:30 p.m., Roos House; United States-Korea, 8 p.m., Cheel Arena
Jan. 15: Canada-Japan, 9:30 a.m., Roos House; Czech Republic-Latvia, 1 p.m., Roos House; Slovakia-United States, 4:30 p.m., Cheel Arena; Kazakhstan-Great Britain, 8 p.m., Cheel Arena
Jan. 16: Korea-Hungary, 1 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Kazakhstan-Slovakia, 4:30 p.m., Cheel Arena; Ukraine-Sweden, 8 p.m., Roos House
Jan. 17: Hungary-Great Britain, 9:30 a.m., Maxcy Hall; Latvia-Canada, 1 p.m., Roos House; Sweden-Japan, 4:30 p.m., Roos House
Jan. 18: United States-Kazakhstan, 9:30 a.m., Cheel Arena; Slovakia-Korea, 1 p.m., Cheel Arena; Canada-Czech Republic, 4:30 p.m., Roos House; Japan-Ukraine, 8 p.m., Roos House
Jan. 19: United States-Hungary, 9:30 a.m., Cheel Arena; Great Britain-Korea, 1 p.m., Maxcy Hall; Latvia-Sweden, 4:30 p.m., Roos House; Czech Republic-Ukraine, 8 p.m., Roos House
Jan. 21: Semi-finals 1 and 2, 9:30 a.m., 1980 Olympic Center, Lake Placid (both games on one ticket)
Jan. 22: Bronze medal game, 11 a.m., 1980 Olympic Center, Lake Placid; gold medal game and closing ceremony, 1980 Olympic Center, Lake Placid
More than 250 gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded during the games. The dimensional ice-inspired asymmetrical form of the medals departs from the traditional circular shape, with sharply cornered edges made to resemble an Adirondack mountain ridge.
The centerpiece of the medal features an inlaid phosphorescent recycled glass centerpiece, engineered and produced in New York in partnership with Alfred University. The 2023 FISU Games logo is engraved upon the glass medallion. It’s made from rare earth elements europium oxide, dysprosium oxide and samarium oxide, which allow it to shift from light blue glass to a luminescent orange glow when exposed to ultraviolet light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.