CANTON — After two months of review, Town Council hosted a virtual public hearing of a preliminary budget this week for Canton’s 2021 fiscal year beginning Jan. 1.
Held as a Zoom Technologies meeting, the hearing yielded no public comment Thursday night on the $2.8 million preliminary budget, an overall increase of less than $1,500 from the 2020 approved budget.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said she was especially proud of this year’s budget process with municipal departments and council members amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state revenue and town court revenue losses of about $100,000 to date.
Under the preliminary spending plan, which appropriates a total of $2,840,431, the tax levy will increase from this year’s $1,036,824 to $1,084,164, representing an additional $47,340 collected from property taxpayers over the current year. The increase reflects a tax rate change of $2.70 per $1,000 in 2020, to $2.7943 per $1,000 in 2021.
The preliminary budget earmarks a 1% pay increase for noncontract town employees and a 2.5% increase for contracted highway department employees. Elected town officials’ pay will remain the same, with the supervisor’s salary set at $15,853; each council member salary at $5,442; the highway superintendent at $62,500; town clerk at $42,681; and each town justice at $29,297.
The preliminary budget is available to view at the municipal building, 60 Main St., and posted to the municipal website. Town Council expects to pass the budget during its Nov. 12 virtual meeting.
