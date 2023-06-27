CANTON — Taylor Jennings, a senior project engineer from engineering firm Barton and Loguidice, presented the progress of a proposed project at the village’s wastewater treatment plant during the June 21 board of trustees meeting.
“The liners up there are having some issues,” Jennings said. “There’s some patching and deterioration in the existing lagoon liners. Also, there are piping breakdowns.”
Jennings said an engineering report on needed fixes at the plant and the main lift station was completed last week.
New York’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund has listed the plan. It will be listed with the Water Infrastructure Improvement program and the New York State Water Quality Improvement program for possible grant funding.
The funds have a July 28 application deadline and want projects that have taken all steps necessary to get the project ready so that all that is needed is funding. Two steps are a State Environmental Quality Review and a bond resolution.
Jennings said that with the deadline about a month away, he has devised a schedule that will get the SEQR review and the bond resolution passed in time.
“We should have all those lined up so you will have the best chance at success,” he said.
The project will use a combination of grant funding and low- or no-interest bonds.
“The Pre-Engineering Report puts the work at $13.4 million” Mayor Michael E. wrote in an email. “The process has really just begun, which includes looking for funding from many sources. Much more work goes into this before moving forward.”
The board completed the SEQR part one form and scheduled a special meeting for July 24 at 5:30 p.m. to complete the SEQR review and pass the bond resolution.
