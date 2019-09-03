CANTON — The Canton Church & Community Program will present awards at the board’s annual meeting on Sept. 16. An awards ceremony is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. that day at the Grasse River Heritage Room, 30 Court St.
The community members are welcome to attend to show support for the honorees.
The Richard Morrow Humanitarian Award recognizes community volunteers who through their service to Canton demonstrate the values and commitments exemplified by the late Richard Morrow, former president and long-standing member of the C&CP Board.
This year’s honoree is James Snell of Potsdam. He is deacon at St. Mary’s Church in Canton and is the landlord for the program’s food pantry and Second Chance Thrift Shop.
Paul Mitchell, former St. Lawrence Plaindealer editor, will receive a Community Champion Award in recognition of his dedication to supporting local not-for-profits.
Coakley’s Home & Hardware will be presented the Community Partner Award for supporting a wide range of programs in Canton. For CCP, this means financial support in addition to offering fundraising opportunities such as hotdog and chili sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.