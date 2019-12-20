CANTON — The town and village have received $528,739 from this year’s Regional Economic Development Council funds for two major projects: a Miner Street trail connector and Canton Island Park enhancements.
Announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, of the $761 million distributed across the state’s 10 regions, $67.9 million has been allocated for 83 north country economic and community development projects in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.
The Miner Street Road project will involve the widening of the road from near St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena southward to Taylor Park on the Grasse River, according to Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez.
Currently, Ms. Rodriguez said, that section of Miner Street Road is heavily trafficked by pedestrians and recreationists, especially during races and by people traveling to the Grasse River and Taylor Park.
“There’s no shoulder along the road, so it’s unsafe for the runners, joggers and cyclists using it,” she said.
Some work, concerning studies of Miner Street Road, has already been started by the town and village, Ms. Rodriguez said, as Canton hoped to receive the REDC funds. But groundbreaking work is not expected to begin until at least this summer, if not next year, depending on when contracts are received from the state, she said.
The more than $500,000 grant will also support enhancements to Canton Island Park on Willow Island.
Situated between Gouverneur Street, Main Street and Miner Street Road on the Grasse River, Canton Island Park is expected to receive parking and landscaping updates, as well as a new bandshell and composting toilets.
The Miner Street Road and Canton Island Park projects were designed to support efforts outlined in the Canton Trails Plan and Canton Grasse River Waterfront Revitalization Plan to better connect existing roadways and trails to waterfront recreational resources on the Grasse River.
