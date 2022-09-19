CANTON — An all new adult and senior fitness, safety and exercise program will start with two weeks of free introductory classes in the Riley Community Room at the Canton Recreation Pavilion, 90 Lincoln St. Class is set to meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5 and 12.
Community members interested in taking part in the trial classes will have an opportunity to register for a full three-month course that follows during the upcoming weeks.
Each exercise and topic presented in the course is intended to make a person more aware of practical ways to stay healthier and safer in his or her daily routines.
Lessons emphasize balanced movements, highly focused stretching routines, vigorous breathing techniques, and energetic arm and leg motions. Practices taught in the course have origins which are founded in traditional martial arts exercises studied by students of all ages.
Routines, at all times, are instructed and practiced carefully and respectfully.
Participants will gain skills in vital areas of personal fitness and awareness: relaxation, efficient use of energy, recognizing and avoiding risky situations, improving balance, increasing confidence, vitalizing concentration, and enhancing awareness.
After the conclusion of the two trial classes, the adult-senior safety, fitness, and awareness program will continue to meet on Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m.
Lessons will be taught by Frank Palumbo, Canton, certified Black Belt Master Instructor and Director of American Kang Duk Won Karate. For further information, please attend the introductory lessons or call 315-854-6880.
