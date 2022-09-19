Canton Recreation offers adult-senior safety, fitness and exercise program

An adult and senior fitness, safety and exercise program will be offered at the Canton Recreation Pavilion. Photo provided

CANTON — An all new adult and senior fitness, safety and exercise program will start with two weeks of free introductory classes in the Riley Community Room at the Canton Recreation Pavilion, 90 Lincoln St. Class is set to meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5 and 12.

Community members interested in taking part in the trial classes will have an opportunity to register for a full three-month course that follows during the upcoming weeks.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.