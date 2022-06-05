CANTON — Summer programs at the Canton Recreation Department have been all planned out.
The Summer Programs include:
■ Bicycle Safety
July 13, 5 to 7 p.m.
Ages: All welcome
Price: Free
■ Introduction to Dance
July 11 to 14, noon to 1 p.m.
Ages: 5-10 years old
Price: $25
■ Gardening, Bugs & More
Session 1: July 7, 14, 21
10 to 11 a.m. (9-12 years old)
Session 2: July 28, Aug. 4, 11
10 to 11:30 a.m. (13-17 years old)
Price: $25
■ Paddling Clinic
Session 1: July 23, 24
8 to 10 a.m. (under 18)
Session 2: July 30, 31
8 to 10 a.m.(18 and over)
Price: $25
■ Tennis Clinic (Beginners)
July 19-22, 6 to 7 p.m.
Ages: 4 and older
Price: $25
■ Swimming Lessons
July 11 to Aug. 11
Ages: Must be 4 years old before Aug. 11
Price: $40 for the first participant and $25 for each additional participant (Canton residents)
$50 per participant (non-residents)
■ Volleyball Clinic
July 5-8, 9 to 11 a.m.
Ages: Grades 5-12
Price: $25
Online registration is encouraged. Visit:
Preregistration is required for all summer programs. Please pay (cash or check) for all summer programs at the Canton Recreational Pavilion on the following dates and times. No refunds unless the program is canceled. Paper registrations are available during the times listed below.
■ Wednesday, June 8 from 7 to 9 a.m.
■ Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.
■ Friday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free Community recreation
The following open community recreation activities are all free of charge. Show up once or every time. These activities are meant to assist in gathering community members at a common time to enjoy similar interests. Visit www.cantonny.gov/community/parks-recreation for more details.
■ Basketball & Beach Volleyball
Pickup games of basketball and beach volleyball for adults and youth.
Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Bend in the River Park (18 and over)
Saturdays at 4 p.m. at Taylor Park (Under 18)
■ Fishing Friends
Grab your fishing pole, fishing license, family and friends for an evening of fishing the Canton waters. Every Friday at 6 p.m. Location varies.
June 3 and July 22 at Bend in the River Park.
June 10 and July 29 at Taylor Park.
June 17 and Aug. 5 at Heritage Park.
June 24 and Aug. 12 at Canton Island Park.
July 1 and Aug. 19 at Morley (Church/Route 27).
July 8 and Aug. 26 at Pyrites Boat Launch.
July 17 and Aug. 2 at Rensselaer Falls (Front Street/Route 14).
■ Paddling Pals
Meet up with other paddling enthusiasts and enjoy the water together. Every Saturday at 10 a.m.
Taylor Park: June 4, June 25, July 16, Aug. 6, Aug. 27, Sept. 17.
Pyrites Boat Launch: June 11, July 2, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 3, Sept. 24.
Little River Boat Launch: June 18, July 9, July 30, Aug. 20, Sept. 10, Oct. 1.
■ Pickleball League
Pickleball is a combination of tennis and badminton, played with a paddle and whiffle ball. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Nets are left up all season to allow free play.
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Priest Field, 8 Judson St. (Behind St. Lawrence County Social Services)
■ Walking/Running
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday meet up with other walkers or runners at 7 a.m. and/or 7 p.m. Enjoy a different Canton trail for each session.
Mondays: Remington Trail (even dates)/SUNY Canton XC Trail (odd dates)
Wednesdays: Heritage Park (even dates)/SLU Susan Ferguson (odd dates)
Fridays: SLU Saddlemire (even dates)/Indian Creek Nature Center (odd dates)
