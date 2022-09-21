Repairs are being made to Canton’s food waste disposal site on Lincoln Street but it is still in operation. Residents are reminded to keep food waste free of contamination such as plastics and meat. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Repairs to the municipal food waste drop-off site on Lincoln Street are still being made.

The site that was damaged by a windstorm earlier this summer is still usable, but village workers and the food waste’s destination composting site are dealing with too much contamination.

