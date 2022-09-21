CANTON — Repairs to the municipal food waste drop-off site on Lincoln Street are still being made.
The site that was damaged by a windstorm earlier this summer is still usable, but village workers and the food waste’s destination composting site are dealing with too much contamination.
“The key to the success of Canton’s compost project is ensuring that everyone follows the guidelines about what can and can’t be left for composting. We are getting reports of excessive amounts of trash and plastic mixed in with the food waste. It is important to remember that this is strictly for food waste. We are counting on participants in the project to observe the guidelines.” wrote Carol S. Pynchon, deputy mayor and member of the sustainability committee.
Acceptable materials include: fruit and vegetable scraps, non-greasy food scraps (rice, pasta, bread, cereal, etc.), coffee grounds and filters, tea bags, egg and nut shells, pits, cut or dried flowers, houseplants, potting soil, and soiled brown paper products.
Prohibited materials include: meat, chicken, fish, greasy food scraps, fat, oil, dairy, animal waste, litter or bedding, coal or charcoal, coconuts, diseased and/or insect-infested houseplants/soil, biodegradable/compostable plastics and receipts.
There can be no plastic, Styrofoam or other polystyrene products.
After depositing food waste, a scoop of wood chips needs to be added to the bin. Wood chips are located in a can next to the waste receptacle.
Trash, plastic bags, buckets and other plastic and non-compostable items should be brought home to be disposed of properly.
