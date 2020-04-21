CANTON — Less than two weeks after the state-directed closures of Little River Boat Launch, off Route 27, and Pyrites Boat Launch, off Route 47, both launches have reopened to the public by the town of Canton.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced the reopening Tuesday afternoon based on the amended list of non-essential businesses outlined by Empire State Development.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the village’s Partridge Run Golf Course remains closed.
“This has been an extremely challenging time, and I fully understand the mental and physical health benefits of recreational activities,” Ms. Ashley said in a statement. “We want everyone to be safe and healthy.”
She urged residents to stay home unless travel is necessary, wear masks in public and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Discussed at the village’s virtual meeting on Monday, Partridge Run Golf Course is expected to reopen in a limited capacity later this week. More information is forthcoming.
