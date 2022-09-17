CANTON — Canton residents showed up at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Thursday night to offer suggestions on projects that could breathe new life into the downtown area.
The suggestions are for a proposal the village is sending to the state next week as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the NY Forward programs.
The state has designated $200 million in the 2022 budget for these programs — $100 million to the DRI and $100 million to NY Forward — to help communities develop plans and implement projects that will “accelerate and expand New York’s burgeoning downtown revitalization.”
The programs divide the state into 10 regions, with each region receiving one $10 million DRI award and another $10 million for up to three smaller NY Forward awards. The village of Canton is considering applications to both programs.
Past winners in the DRI competition in the north country region include Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena and Tupper Lake.
“Tonight we wanted some input on what you would like to see for the DRI,” said Leigh B. Rodriguez, Canton economic development director.
Canton resident Mark McKenna suggested redeveloping the dilapidated plaza off Miner Street where Rite Aid used to be.
“We need outlet stores there for hunting and fishing,” he said. “In the state it’s in now, it should be condemned.”
He also brought up the need for better signage, specifically for Taylor Park, since visitors especially have trouble finding it.
Other suggestions included the need for more restaurants, and perhaps revitalizing the old Family Dollar beside the river for that purpose.
Beautifying the waterfront seemed to be a focal point, as the need to do something with the now-abandoned Cascade Diner and Motel was also emphasized.
Other ideas included making the downtown more walkable or bikeable, and installing more recreational facilities.
Ms. Rodriguez said she expects the state to make a decision on which communities are awarded by late fall.
If Canton is selected, she said a more intense planning process will follow, which includes hiring consultants and piecing together a strategic investment plan. Then the village will need to decide which specific projects it will move forward with.
“This is just to demonstrate we have project ideas,” she said of the meeting Thursday. “There’s no guarantee they’ll be funded even if we win.”
Optimism filled the room for what Canton could look like in the coming years.
“There’s a lot of things that go into creating a great environment for people, and downtown is a huge part of that,” said Jeni Reed, assistant to the economic development director for the village and town of Canton. “The more we can support the downtown, the better off we all will be.”
