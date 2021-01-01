CANTON — More than 70 people virtually participated in a Thursday morning public meeting with town officials, the largest municipal meeting in Canton since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Council expected community members to sign on to the Zoom Technologies meeting room and comment publicly about the appointment of former Town Councilor Karin S. Blackburn to the position of town clerk for the remaining year of Lisa A. Hammond’s four-year term. Mrs. Hammond retired Wednesday after more than 30 years clerking for town and village offices.
Following a 45-minute public comment period, Town Council — Robert J. Washo, Timothy J. Danehy and James T. Smith, with Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley — unanimously voted to appoint Ms. Blackburn, who was interviewed for the position Dec. 17, and filed her council resignation Dec. 21.
Her salary is set at $42,681, up roughly 1% from the $42,258 budgeted for the town clerk’s salary in 2020. Through Dec. 31, 2021, Ms. Blackburn will serve as clerk, registrar of vital statistics, marriage officer and tax collector, with an additional $8,500 allocated for tax collector duties.
Ms. Blackburn volunteers for the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department, previously clerked for administrative offices at St. Lawrence University and currently directs human resources and administrative operations for Health WorkForce New York.
In her first year on Town Council, she was a member of the recreation, information and technology, economic development, health insurance, audit and shared services committees.
Ms. Blackburn could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.
When the meeting began at 10 a.m., about 50 participants, including town officials, had logged on. Additional town residents tuned in shortly after Ms. Ashley called the meeting to order, and as many as 72 total participants were counted early in the hour-long meeting.
Ms. Ashley prefaced the public comment period with a prepared statement about confidentiality, telling the public: “Please note that all matters related to personnel and human resources are strictly confidential and we are not at liberty to comment on them or discuss them.”
Mr. Danehy responded to public and private comments made prior to the meeting, considering his time in municipal roles over the last several years.
“Whether we agree or disagree on what to do or how to do it, one thing that has never been in doubt is that if they’re motivated by anything other than doing what’s best for the town of Canton,” Mr. Danehy said of his fellow council members. “Never, not once, in any decision or action in my time here, have I questioned it, and I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on that this month.”
He added that municipal work is “a balancing act,” and decisions can sometimes carry outcomes that only benefit some constituents.
“We always try to find the right balance and we always try to do the right thing,” he said, denying allegations from community members that the appointment of Ms. Blackburn was made for “personal gain.” “Those decisions can be really tough. When it comes down to personnel with multiple hometown qualified candidates, then it’s going to be really, really tough.”
Two candidates, according to Ms. Ashley, expressed interest in the position and both were interviewed Dec. 17 — Ms. Blackburn and Deputy Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith.
Mrs. Smith has worked as deputy clerk for the last three years. Ms. Blackburn was elected to Town Council in November 2019, and began her four-year term Jan. 1, 2020.
More than a dozen town residents, including Mrs. Smith’s sister and husband, spoke to town officials. Many had questions about the appointment process generally and the interview process specific to the town clerk vacancy.
The state Department of State officially recognized the town clerk vacancy Dec. 16, Ms. Ashley confirmed Thursday. When an elected official resigns, an interim appointment process begins, and a Canton town clerk vacancy is filled by a Town Council appointment.
Though the town is not legally obligated to post the job publicly, resident Lyne Soulia said she was curious about the two-candidate pool and how other viable candidates would have known about the position and its requirements.
Mr. Danehy said “the community was well aware” of the vacancy after Mrs. Hammond’s retirement was made public during a special town meeting Dec. 9.
“Not that I would apply, but if I did want to apply, how would I have known that I could?” Ms. Soulia said. Eleven seconds of silence followed.
“Anybody?” she then asked.
“Well, again you could have contacted the board,” Ms. Ashley said.
“But I wouldn’t know to contact the board, that’s what I’m saying,” Ms. Soulia replied.
Town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson stepped in when taxpayer Mary Dolan asked what the town clerk position requires. Before Mr. Washo responded to Ms. Dolan’s question, Mr. Gustafson advised not to “get too deep into the background of the various candidates.”
“Frankly, the board meeting is a place where you take comments,” Mr. Gustafson said. “Responding to questions is generally not what happens at a board meeting.”
Rephrasing, Ms. Dolan said she was not seeking details about the candidates, but wanted to know what the job requires and what “evaluative criteria” was used in the process.
“It was an extensive interview, and the same questions were asked of both candidates, and that’s all I’m willing to offer on that,” Mr. Washo said.
Mark Smith, Mrs. Smith’s husband, alleged Councilors Washo and James Smith have said privately that if Mrs. Hammond retired at a different time of year, then Mrs. Smith may have been appointed.
“I’ll respond by saying I never said that,” Mr. Washo said. “What I said was, ‘Had Lisa stayed through tax season, this situation could look different.’”
Resident Dan Soulia asked why Mrs. Hammond’s retirement before or after tax season would matter for the interim appointment.
When no one responded, Ms. Ashley said: “Again, we’re here to listen to your concern. I can come back to you if the board wants to respond to that question.”
Canton Historian Linda A. Casserly said she respects both Mrs. Smith and Ms. Blackburn, “but Heidi certainly deserved to be the town clerk.”
Other taxpayers expressed concern over what they see as a transparency issue. Renee Lomoglio called the move “an absolute disgrace.”
“As someone who is elected to evaluate situations and make the best possible decisions for the good of the town taxpayer, the decision for me was clear,” Mr. Washo said. “With that said, my decision is in no way a rebuke of Heidi Smith. Heidi is a valuable member of our staff, she has proven that. While she does exhibit on-the-job experience, on-the-job experience is not the only consideration when fulfilling a search.”
He added Ms. Blackburn’s information technology background and operational management experience “are too good to pass up.”
“Having spoken with her, and I hope she doesn’t mind me saying this, I don’t think you gave her a good enough reason as to why she was passed over on this,” Heather Newcombe said, referring to Mrs. Smith, her sister. “It’s pretty clear with the answers that we’re getting that we’re not going to get the answers that we would like.”
Attached to her retirement notice to Ms. Ashley, Mr. Gustafson and Town Council dated Nov. 30, Mrs. Hammond recommended Mrs. Smith to complete her term.
“Heidi has proven that she has the skill set to handle the variety and volume of work that goes on in this office,” Mrs. Hammond wrote.
In a separate letter addressed to Canton residents and “north country friends,” Mrs. Hammond again recommended Mrs. Smith for the appointment “unequivocally and without reservation.”
Town resident Kathryn Liscum, who attended Thursday’s virtual meeting and relayed her concerns then, submitted a letter to the supervisor’s office Monday, questioning Town Council’s anticipated decision to appoint Ms. Blackburn.
Ms. Liscum wrote she believes Mrs. Smith is “being passed over” not because of poor performance or character.
“She has more than demonstrated that she is qualified to be appointed as interim Town Clerk by her everyday interactions serving in her role as Deputy Town Clerk,” Ms. Liscum wrote. “It leads the public to believe the decision is personally motivated.”
Town voters will decide on a full-term clerk at the polls in November. Ms. Ashley and Councilors Smith and Danehy will be up for re-election, with all three terms expiring at the end of 2021.
