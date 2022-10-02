Canton mulls Court Street plans

Village officials are looking into improving pedestrian and cyclist safety and access on Court Street in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) met with village trustees and members of the community Wednesday night to talk about a revised plan to make Court Street a safer place for pedestrians and cyclists.

The group met with village trustees in July and took feedback from that meeting to come up with a more detailed plan.

