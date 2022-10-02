CANTON — Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) met with village trustees and members of the community Wednesday night to talk about a revised plan to make Court Street a safer place for pedestrians and cyclists.
The group met with village trustees in July and took feedback from that meeting to come up with a more detailed plan.
The plan, presented by Clarkson University junior Caeden Bailey, has been split into three sections.
Section one is from Main Street to Chapel Street. Section two is from Chapel to the end of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse. Section three is from the courthouse to State Street.
Section one will include a shared-use lane for cyclists and cars headed north from Main Street. On the southbound side there will be a bike box ahead of the car stop line at Main Street. There is a 5-foot southbound bike lane with periods of 3-foot buffers from the car lane. Parking in front of Barkley’s Safe and Lock, 16 Court St., would be moved across the street. The planter strip — the grassy area between the road and the sidewalk — would be taken out up to Pearl Street to make room for the bike lane.
The group also proposed a centralized parking kiosk to replace parking meters that sit in the planter strip.
In section two, a northbound bike lane would start. Bump out humps would be installed at the Court and Judson Street intersections.
The bump out hump, or demountable curb, would raise the street around the corner of the intersection as a type of truncated speed bump to slow both cars and cyclists, said Erik C. Backus, Clarkson University professor of practice and director of the construction engineering management program.
After Pearl Street, the 3-foot buffers between the cycle lanes and car lanes would end due to the narrowing of the street. Bike crossing signs would be installed at intersections.
In section three, bike lanes would continue to State Street with signs and markings utilized to allow parking in the bike lane around St. Mary’s Church during services on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
The cost to do everything proposed by the group would be about $130,527. Mr. Backus said that cost could vary and could possibly be much lower.
The project could be split up for budget reasons, he said.
“If it is just too hard to do section one right now, you don’t have to do section one,” he said.
The group also proposed a pop-up program in which the cycling infrastructure is painted on the street using chalk paint to show drivers and cyclists what it would look like. The paint wears off in about two weeks.
Mr. Backus said the group went to Glens Falls this summer where a pop-up program was used. He said it was well received.
Court Street resident Mark McKenna said the real problem on Court Street is drainage. The street was raised many years ago and since then basements have been flooding.
“The biggest problem on Court Street is drainage,” Mr. McKenna said. “We have been getting water in our basement since I was a kid. So you have no catch basin from State Street all the way down to Judson Street and Pearl Street, so I think that would be the No. 1 issue here before bikes.”
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said that no decisions have been made and that the presentation was designed to give the trustees some ideas on what could be done to improve safety.
Toby Irven, chair of Canton’s Complete Streets Committee, said that the study done by the Clarkson Students was funded by the St. Lawrence Health Commission and that no village money was spent.
He said one goal of improving Court Street was to help define a cross-town route for cyclists and pedestrians.
