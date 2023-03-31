Canton Rotary, SUNY Canton and Alpha Theta Gamma form community tree planting partnership

Discussing the Tree Planting Partnership are, from left, Lance W Rudiger, Coordinator-Ryan Antinora, President of Alpha Theta Gamma and Dr Zvi Szafran President of SUNY CANTON. photo provided

CANTON — This year, the Canton Rotary sponsored a Canton Community Tree planting program in which the Rotary made trees available and Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity of SUNY CANTON planted the trees for free for the homeowner.

The Fraternity was impressed with the program and donated two autumn blaze maples to be planted along Route 68 as one approaches Canton, where some larger maples grow. This augmented an overall tree planting vision of the Canton Village Tree Committee-which is to have trees planted along the roads of Canton. This almost completes a corridor of maple from the entrance of SUNY CANTON to the entrance to the village of Canton, just before the BOCES complex.

