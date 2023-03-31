Canton Rotary, SUNY Canton and Alpha Theta Gamma form community tree planting partnership

CANTON — This year, the Canton Rotary sponsored a Canton Community Tree planting program in which the Rotary made trees available and Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity of SUNY CANTON planted the trees for free for the homeowner.
The Fraternity was impressed with the program and donated two autumn blaze maples to be planted along Route 68 as one approaches Canton, where some larger maples grow. This augmented an overall tree planting vision of the Canton Village Tree Committee-which is to have trees planted along the roads of Canton. This almost completes a corridor of maple from the entrance of SUNY CANTON to the entrance to the village of Canton, just before the BOCES complex.
The President of SUNY Canton , Zvi Szafran, congratulated the President of Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity, Ryan Antinora, for the donated trees and community service and surprised him by stating that SUNY Canton would donate the last tree that is needed to complete the project. This will provide travelers from the west on route 68 to a beautiful maple tree corridor - sure to impress all as a beautiful setting for the parents and loved ones of the SUNY Canton community to enjoy on their visits. Lance Rudiger, Coordinator of the project for Rotary and Tree Committee chairman congratulated the partnership of all the groups to hopes this will continue in the future for the benefit of all Canton villagers and those visiting or driving through.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.