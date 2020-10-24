CANTON — The Canton Rotary Club is sponsoring a chicken barbecue rundraiser on Nov. 1.
The barbecue meal is being prepared by Fobare’s BBQ and Catering Co. The barbecue consist of a smoked chicken half, salt potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and butter’ cost is $12 per order. Orders must be placed by Oct. 27. To order call 315-333-2271 or order online at facebook.com/ForbaresBBQ. Orders may be picked up at Forbare’s BBQ and Catering Co. at 201 E. Kelly Road, Rensselaer Road, on Nov. 1.
A pick-up time between noon and 5 p.m. will be established when the order is received.
To get to Fobare’s BBQ from Canton, take Route 68 North/West out of Canton. Go 7.8 miles and turn left onto Kelly Road. (.2 miles past Fulton Road). Go 3.8 miles on Kelly Road and the designation will be on your right. Canton Rotary will be using the proceeds from this fundraiser to support local families and child care needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.