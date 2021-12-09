CANTON — The Cascade Diner and Motel has closed for good.
“We are sorry to let everyone know that the Cascade restaurant and motel are officially closed,” the establishment wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday.
“We will not be taking any reservations for the motel as of 12-7-2021. We would like to thank you for letting us be a part of your dining and lodging for many years.”
The diner closed temporarily following the death of longtime owner Garrison T. “Gary” Barcomb on Nov. 12.
The diner belonged to the Barcomb family since 1952, when Gary’s parents, Garrison and Winifred, took ownership of what was then called the Miss Canton Diner on Main Street at the site of the now-vacant former McDonald’s.
In 1958, the diner was moved by flatbed truck to its current location along the Grasse River at the intersection of West Main and Gouverneur streets. Shortly thereafter, the name was changed to Cascade.
