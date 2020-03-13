CANTON — The first phase of the village’s two-part electric vehicle charging project is now complete, with a new Level 2 EV charging station installed in the municipal parking lot off Hodskin Street last week.
The Level 2 charger, manufactured by ChargePoint, Campbell, Calif., and installed by Apex Solar Power, Glens Falls, is free to use and precedes the installation of a Fast Charger, expected to arrive in the next month in the same municipal lot.
The project grew out of village board discussions last year about an increasing need for public EV charging stations and is largely funded by a $30,000 rebate from National Grid and an $8,000 grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority.
“For people that have EVs and are on the road, there’s not enough chargers along the highways to assure them they won’t run out of their battery,” said Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm, who has spearheaded the project and serves on the transportation subgroup of Canton’s Sustainability Committee. “My hope is after we get Canton all set up, I’m going to talk to Potsdam, Malone and Gouverneur, and get some interest going to have chargers there, too.”
SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University each have a two-port Level 2 charging station on campus, as do Carkson University and SUNY Potsdam. But Canton’s Level 2 charger is one of the few municipal stations in the county, along with Massena’s Level 2 station in the Andrews Street municipal parking lot.
Public EV charging stations have become more popular across the United States in the last few years, but work to ensure EV drivers have enough battery life on longer trips continues, Mr. Proemm said.
EV chargers are categorized into three main groups: Level 1, Level 2 and Direct Current Fast Chargers.
An EV charger is considered Level 1 if it can be plugged into a standard wall outlet. Most households or families needing to charge personal EVs will use a Level 1 charger, which supplies 120 volts of electricity. A full charge can take up to a day depending on the vehicle, but many vehicles can be sufficiently charged overnight.
The DC Fast Charger is designed to charge EVs quickly and is currently the fastest type of charging station on the market. In general, Fast Chargers enable 40 miles of driving for every 10 minutes of charging, and a full charge can be provided in less than an hour.
In between the two extremes, the Level 2 charger supplies 240 volts of electricity and typically takes between four and six hours to fully charge an EV, making the additional Level 2 in the county a practical site for local drivers and those stopping in the area for a day, Mr. Proemm said.
The location of the charging site behind the stretch of Main Street businesses in the center of the village was strategic, he said, as a way to encourage those stopping for a charge to support local businesses within walking distance.
Canton’s forthcoming Fast Charger will be the only Fast Charger between Watertown and Plattsburgh, he said, giving people “ample power to get where they’re going.”
The only public Fast Charger currently in Northern New York is off Route 81 at the North Country Welcome Center, 26 miles northwest of Watertown in Alexandria Bay. To the east, three Fast Chargers are located in Burlington, Vt., just across the state line off Lake Champlain, but between Alexandria Bay and Burlington, the vast north country is void of public Fast Chargers, according to ChargePoint mapping data.
In addition to providing a charging opportunity for people traveling across the north country, Canton’s Fast Charger may also benefit St. Lawrence County public transit in the future, Mr. Proem said. The County Department of Public Transportation could potentially purchase an EV bus, which would be charged using Canton’s Fast Charger.
The village board, in partnership with ChargePoint and National Grid will maintain Canton’s Level 2 charger as a free station through at least next year. Mr. Proem said he anticipates the Level 2 station to continue to be free after next year, and that the board will soon make a decision about the Fast Charger, which will likely be free for at least the first year of its use.
If a user cost is to be imposed at either stations in the future, the price would be determined by the village in collaboration with National Grid, though Mr. Proem said any user cost would be significantly less than filling up a vehicle’s tank with gasoline. He estimated, based on his experiences with EV charging stations in the state, a full charge would cost about $5 to $8 for an EV driver.
EV charging stations are mapped online and on free mobile phone apps, including ChargePoint, PlugShare and ChargeHub.
