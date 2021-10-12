CANTON — After co-owning the business for more than 19 years, Rainbow L. and Joshua D. Crabtree have decided to put Nature’s Storehouse up for sale.
“It is with full hearts that we announce that Nature’s Storehouse (business and building) is for sale,” they said in a press release.
In the press statement, they made clear that Nature’s is not shutting down. Rather, they are just looking for a buyer.
“We are committed to finding the right buyer, someone who is interested in purchasing Nature’s because they are interested in this business, someone who cares about the North Country community. We are also committed to providing the support necessary to ensure a smooth transition.”
Mrs. Crabtree said she and her husband, Joshua, are mainly just looking to shift gears.
“We’ve been doing this for over 19 years, and we’d like to explore other things in our life,” she said.
The health-food store works closely with neighboring farmers and producers to offer local products year-round. In the shop, everything from fresh vegetables, meats, cheeses, house-baked breads, ready-made lunches, and vitamins, beauty products, and spices, among many other local items, can be found.
Mrs. Crabtree stressed that Nature’s will remain in business.
Because the transition could take months or even years, right now, she said, “We’re still very committed to running this business.”
“We feel that Nature’s is essential to the good life that Canton provides. It’s hard to imagine Canton without Nature’s...This is an awesome business, so I have faith that a buyer will come along,” she said.
“This sale is a positive thing,” she said, “because it’s important for the business to evolve.”
“I would hope that people would be looking forward to whatever it is the next owner brings.”
Nature’s has changed hands a few times since it opened in 1972.
“It’s a story that began in Canton in 1972 with the Foote family, then with Miriam Preis, then Georgie Mallett, then the Crabtree family, and that story will continue with...well, maybe with you,” they said in the press release.
For the Crabtree’s, Nature’s is vital because they believe access to good food is important.
“Especially in a rural area, access to good food can be challenging. So it is important to provide access to good food and at the same time a warm place where people can feel comfortable, at home, and cared for,” Mrs. Crabtree said.
“Owning Nature’s,” she said, “has largely been for us about participating in the creation of a sense of place and community in Canton. Having Nature’s in Canton helps to create a community in which people feel proud, and in which we hope others might like to come visit and live.”
“It’s like the Farmers’ Market except all year round. It’s a place where people can depend on getting good quality food,” she said.
In the press release, they said serious inquiries about the business can be directed at raintree33@gmail.com.
