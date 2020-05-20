CANTON — After a two-week closure last month to comply with the New York State on PAUSE order and a reopening April 23, following the order’s amendment, Partridge Run Golf Course is gearing up for a busy weekend with new health and safety protocols.
Generally, recreation facilities are not permitted to reopen until phase four of the state’s four-phase reopening guidelines, but golf courses — excluding mini golf courses — have reopened across the state as “outdoor, low-risk” recreation spaces, according to the New York State Golf Association and Empire State Development.
With the north country and six other regions still in phase one of reopening, lifting pauses for construction, agriculture, forestry, curbside retail and manufacturing, the village-operated Partridge Run, 70 Sullivan Drive, will continue to be open for golfers while concessions, the clubhouse and the inside of the pro shop remain closed. Golfers can pay fees and purchase gear through the pro shop window.
“We’re going to get busy now,” Partridge Run’s golf professional Kevin Maginn said during a village meeting Monday night. “Yesterday the phone was ringing off the hook all day.”
On Monday alone, Mr. Maginn added, he received 42 phone calls to reserve carts for this weekend, estimating that about 100 people will play on Friday.
Under an additional change of state guidelines, electric carts can now be used on golf courses with sanitation procedures in place.
Partridge Run will enforce a one-person-per-cart rule, unless a pair of golfers reside in the same household, Mr. Maginn said. As part of his Coronavirus Golf Operation Plan, he and his staff will wear masks and gloves when working and will wipe carts clean and hose them down after each use.
“I think we can manage it, if we can keep play moving, to get the carts turned over and back out again,” he said. “I’m going to be really strict about keeping one person to a cart.”
Golfers will be asked to follow five rules, posted inside carts and around the course, Mr. Maginn said. Visitors must practice social distancing by staying 6 to 8 feet apart from one another, flags on the greens cannot be touched or removed, the clubhouse will not be accessible, the pro shop can only be accessed through the porch window and golfers are asked to remove their own trash, as trash bins will not be set out along the course.
If golfers are observed breaking any rules, including people who do not reside in the same household riding in the same cart, Mr. Maginn said they will be asked to leave.
May and June tournaments at Partridge Run have been canceled, and Mr. Maginn said he has been working closely with league directors to address summer league play, which sees 90 golfers on Wednesdays and 90 more on Thursdays.
The course’s concession stand remains closed at this time, but is exploring takeout window options until the north country’s restaurant restrictions are lifted.
