CANTON — Partridge Run Golf Course will be open Friday for sure, according to Golf Course Director Kevin R. Maginn. What he is not sure about is whether carts will be allowed.
About three-quarters of the cart paths on the municipal court are paved, Mr. Maginn said, but the portions that are not paved can get very muddy, which leads to people driving carts on fairways — less than ideal in a wet month like April.
No matter the weather, the course will be open for walkers, he said.
The course should be in fine shape, Mr. Maginn said.
“The course has terrific drainage,” he said.
Membership fees are going up this year, Mr. Maginn said. The price increases range from 15% to 20%.
In the 22 years that Mr. Maginn has been at Partridge Run, prices have only gone up about $50, he said.
“We have a great golf course,” he said. “It costs a lot of money to maintain it.”
There are 16 membership categories.
Fees for an individual adult are $675 for a village resident and $750 for a non-resident.
An individual village resident 62 and older will pay $550 while a non-village resident will pay $625.
There are weekday packages and a category for students and for junior players younger than 17.
A vacation pass, which consists of 22 nine-hole rounds, costs $240.
An individual round of 18 holes, with a cart, is $36.
Mr. Maginn is expecting about 240 memberships and about 60 vacation pass sales this year.
After two season with the Canadian border closed, Mr. Maginn is expecting a busy summer with Canadian golfers.
“I am sure the price of golf in Canada is going to be high this year,” he said.
Returning again this year are orange tees, set up at the start of each par 4 and par 5 hole, which shortens the course for senior and junior golfers considerably, Mr. Maginn said.
From the senior tees, the course runs about 5,000 yards, he said. From the orange tees, the course is about 4,200 yards.
The restaurant concession will again be run by GT’s Family Restaurant of Russell.
