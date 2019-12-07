CANTON — St. Mary’s elementary school will close at end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Pastor Father Bryan Stitt sent a letter to school parents and parishioners Friday with the news.
“Today I have to make a sad announcement: After extensive consultation, this will be the final academic year for St. Mary’s School,” Father Stitt wrote. “The end of June — the end of our 90th year — will be the end of our beloved school.”
In January, the parish council and the parish finance council recommended the school close because it was facing budget shortfalls and a relatively stagnant enrollment of 74 students in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.
A groundswell of support from parents and community members and an agreement from Bishop Terry LaValley to keep the school open in February had school boosters confident it could be saved.
Apparently those efforts fell short.
“Generally, closures of Catholic schools have occurred when there has been a pattern of declining enrollment (resulting in a loss of revenue) and the inability of the school and community members to raise the funds necessary to operate the school. That is what has happened here in Canton,” Father Stitt wrote.
In his letter Father Stitt described the steps taken over the past year to shore up the school.
“We increased marketing, including television, mailings, signage, and tabling; we increased initiatives in fundraising, including regional appeals, grant-writing, and the formation of a Parent-Teacher Organization; and we implemented developments to our aftercare program including Brain-Science, crafts, Nature up North, language and music,” he wrote.
Benchmarks set by the Parish Council and Parish Finance Council in regards to fundraising and enrollment in January were not met according to Father Stitt.
“Therefore, on November 14th, it was the unanimous recommendation of all members of the Council that this be St. Mary’s final academic year,” he wrote.
That recommendation was taken to Bishop LaValley who approved of the plan and the Council met Wednesday to finalize plans.
Teachers were informed on Thursday.
Father Stitt said there are discussions to continue the school’s Pre-K and after school programs and to explore other uses of the building.
